Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP64: Hour 3 - The Turn Out Problem
0:00
-37:13

S15 EP64: Hour 3 - The Turn Out Problem

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

Republicans can't seem to capitalize on the fact democrats are disliked because they can't get their voters to turn out plus the boondoggle that is California high-speed rail.

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