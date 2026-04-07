Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP65: Hour 1 - A Day We Play By Ear
0:00
-37:04

S15 EP65: Hour 1 - A Day We Play By Ear

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

You can't out crazy the crazies in Iran so the President MUST stick with his redline plus the propagandists, naysayers and experts are all wrong on Iran as they continue to advocate for an American loss.

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