Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP65: Hour 2 - Even More Amazing
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-37:17

S15 EP65: Hour 2 - Even More Amazing

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Erick-Woods Erickson

As more details come out about the military rescue in Iran it's even more impressive than we thought plus an interview with Dr. John Delony.

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