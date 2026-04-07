Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP65: Hour 3 - The AI Attack
0:00
-37:20

S15 EP65: Hour 3 - The AI Attack

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

There is a lot of propaganda on both sides of the AI argument plus the hate America crowd is running the Vietnam playbook at home because they need us to lose in Iran.

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