Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP66: Hour 1 - Status Quo Ante
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S15 EP66: Hour 1 - Status Quo Ante

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

To deal or not to deal…that's the question. Are there really the first building blocks of a deal with Iran or is it more gamesmanship.

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