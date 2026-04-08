Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP66: Hour 2 - Dealing With The True Believers
0:00
-37:06

S15 EP66: Hour 2 - Dealing With The True Believers

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The Iranian regimes soles purpose for existing, by their own admission, is to bring about the apocalypse, not understanding this point will lead to bad outcomes plus an interview with Elliot Stovall with the Filter Project.

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