Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP66: Hour 3 - The Homeless Encampment
0:00
-37:19

S15 EP66: Hour 3 - The Homeless Encampment

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

Looks like the ceasefire deal with Iran has fallen apart before the show even ended so what's next plus the left has made homelessness so much worse than it needs to be.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Erick Erickson, LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture