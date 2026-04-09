Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP67: Hour 1 - The Western Elite Learned Nothing
0:00
-37:17

S15 EP67: Hour 1 - The Western Elite Learned Nothing

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Erick-Woods Erickson

The ongoing dysfunction of the Middle East and the ongoing great debate on Muslim assimilation.

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