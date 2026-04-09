Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP67: Hour 2 - The Berlin Wall For Blue States
0:00
-37:21

S15 EP67: Hour 2 - The Berlin Wall For Blue States

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

Washington and 10 other states want to tax you to leave the state.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Erick Erickson, LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture