Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP68: Hour 1 - Iran, the Pope, and the President
0:00
-37:11

S15 EP68: Hour 1 - Iran, the Pope, and the President

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Erick-Woods Erickson

Trump takes another jab at getting a deal with Iran but is that the best outcome plus the President takes a shot at the Pope but this time he get criticized by his own supporters.

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