Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP68: Hour 2 - Fang Fang, Bang Bang, and Swalwell
0:00
-37:19

S15 EP68: Hour 2 - Fang Fang, Bang Bang, and Swalwell

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

Eric Swalwell gets caught with his pants down literally, drops out of the CA governors race and is under investigation plus sports ruined itself when it left broadcast for 50 different streaming apps. It's unwatchable.

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