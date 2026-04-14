Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP69: Hour 1 - When a Plan Comes Together
0:00
-36:43

S15 EP69: Hour 1 - When a Plan Comes Together

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Erick-Woods Erickson

President Trump regains the upper hand (he never really lost it) in Iran and the fight of the Straight of Hormuz plus Congress is doing a little much needed house cleaning.

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