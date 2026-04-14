Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

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The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP69: Hour 2 - Coalition Politics Come to Jesus Moment
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S15 EP69: Hour 2 - Coalition Politics Come to Jesus Moment

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We have created a permission loop with the President where even his most ardent supporters can't criticize him without being attacked.

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