Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP69: Hour 3 - Islam, Christianity, and Tucker Carlson
0:00
-37:23

S15 EP69: Hour 3 - Islam, Christianity, and Tucker Carlson

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

Secretary Rubio brings Lebanon and Israel together for the first time in decades to talk peace and we have President Trump to thank for that plus the President will likely get another SCOTUS pick but will he listen to the Federalist Society? He should.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Erick Erickson, LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture