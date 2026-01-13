Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP7: Hour 1 - Bring Back Normalcy
0:00
-37:10

S15 EP7: Hour 1 - Bring Back Normalcy

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

The midterms are going to come down to which political party can sideline their crazies, ever heard of Havana Syndrome, if not your about to plus pressure continues to mount in Iran.

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