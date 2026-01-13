Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP7: Hour 2 - The Radicalization on Both Sides
0:00
-37:15

S15 EP7: Hour 2 - The Radicalization on Both Sides

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A seemingly normal kid with a bright future went down the anti semitic rabbit hole and will now spend a long time in prison.

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