Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP70: Hour 1 - Democrats Go Hard Left
0:00
-37:03

S15 EP70: Hour 1 - Democrats Go Hard Left

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

The democrats are turned so hard left they are spinning in circles plus the Trump administration rolls out an ambitious plan for natural gas in the US.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Erick Erickson, LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture