Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP70: Hour 2 - Straight Talk on the Straits
0:00
-37:18

S15 EP70: Hour 2 - Straight Talk on the Straits

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Erick-Woods Erickson

Looks like the embargo on Iran is paying quick dividends plus Grover Norquist joins the program on this holiest of days…..US Tax Day….ugh.

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