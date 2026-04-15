Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

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The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP70: Hour 3 - The Tax Man Cometh
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-37:17

S15 EP70: Hour 3 - The Tax Man Cometh

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

Lets take a very premature look at the 2028 GOP field plus the Republicans have things to highlight heading into midterms but they are fumbling badly.

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