Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

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The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP71: Hour 1 - The "Atlanta Man"
0:00
-36:59

S15 EP71: Hour 1 - The "Atlanta Man"

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Erick-Woods Erickson

Another day, another horrific illegal alien murdering a US citizen plus the sickness of antisemitism is spreading in both parties.

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