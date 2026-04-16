Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP71: Hour 2 - The Algorithm is Breaking Brains
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-37:12

S15 EP71: Hour 2 - The Algorithm is Breaking Brains

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Erick-Woods Erickson

The algorithm is breaking the brains of too many people especially the terminally online plus the Pope decides to step into politics instead of the Gospel.

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