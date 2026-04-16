Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP71: Hour 3 - The Laws of Raw Politics
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-37:23

S15 EP71: Hour 3 - The Laws of Raw Politics

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

Republicans are again failing to meet the moment and risking electoral success by propping up another batch of awful candidates. Blames primary voters. Plus the crazy communist Mamdani gleefully roles out his new wealth tax.

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