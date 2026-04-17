Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP72: Hour 1 - Schrödinger's Strait
0:00
-37:05

S15 EP72: Hour 1 - Schrödinger's Strait

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Erick-Woods Erickson

Trump continues to move the ball in America's direction so predictably the left is having a problem with it but the President shouldn't trust a single thing he's told by Iran.

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