Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP72: Hour 2 - Black Lives Actually Matter to Trump
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-37:23

S15 EP72: Hour 2 - Black Lives Actually Matter to Trump

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

Trump has done more for the safety of black Americans than anyone but the left will continue to call him racist plus the truth about Hegseth and the prayer.

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