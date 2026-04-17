Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP72: Hour 3 - The Ankle Biters of Podcastistan
0:00
-37:22

S15 EP72: Hour 3 - The Ankle Biters of Podcastistan

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

You are less informed and full of infinitely more misinformed if you spend your time on podcastistan than if you listed to the mainstream media plus modern progressivism was born out of Woodrow Wilson's deep racism.

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