Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP73: Hour 1 - Time to Bomb Again
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-37:07

S15 EP73: Hour 1 - Time to Bomb Again

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

After closing the Straight again over the weekend it's clear, and always has been, that Iran can't be trusted so it's time for the bombing to commence plus a man kills all 8 of his kids but if the soft on crime prosecutor did their job he'd have been behind bars.

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