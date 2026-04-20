Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP73: Hour 2 - It All Matters More Now
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-37:18

S15 EP73: Hour 2 - It All Matters More Now

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

Everything matters now as we head into the midterms and both sides seem hell bent on putting their worst foot forward plus Transportation Secretary Duffy tries to clean up the absolute mess mayor Pete left the agency in when he left.

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