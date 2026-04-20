Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP73: Hour 3 - The Post-Modern American Divisions
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S15 EP73: Hour 3 - The Post-Modern American Divisions

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

Progressives on the right and left are trying to redefine everything, history, Christianity, America itself, you name it because they are committed to postmodernism.

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