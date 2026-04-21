Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP74: Hour 1 - Deal or No Deal
0:00
-37:04

S15 EP74: Hour 1 - Deal or No Deal

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

You'd be shocked to learn democrats are cheering on Iran's defiance of the US blockade plus the disaster of a Labor Secretary is mercifully out. Lets hope for someone better.

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