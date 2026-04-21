Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP74: Hour 2 - The Virginia Vote
0:00
-37:18

S15 EP74: Hour 2 - The Virginia Vote

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

The GOP couldn't be bothered to spend a dime in Virginia to combat the insane redistricting boondoggle democrats are pushing plus college isn't want it used to be and it's saddling students with unpayable debt.

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