Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP75: Hour 1 - Post-Virginia Recriminations
0:00
-37:10

S15 EP75: Hour 1 - Post-Virginia Recriminations

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

Virginia decides that half their state doesn't deserve representation plus the delicate cease fire with Iran will continue but how long will it last with growing evidence that the IRCG is in charge and no one else.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Erick Erickson, LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture