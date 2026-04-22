Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP75: Hour 2 - The SPLC Indictment
0:00
-37:18

S15 EP75: Hour 2 - The SPLC Indictment

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

Turns out the SPLC is quite the fraud organization. They have been funding white supremacist groups with shell companies in order to 'fight' white supremacy plus the US is back to propping up failing industry.

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