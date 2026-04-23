Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP76: Hour 1 - Violin For the Lost Jobs
0:00
-37:11

S15 EP76: Hour 1 - Violin For the Lost Jobs

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

Don't cry a tear for the federal workers who lost their jobs because DOGE, they just experienced what ever single person in the private sector deals with all the time plus Secretary Hegseth is firing competent people because of his own insecurities.

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