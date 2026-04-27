Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

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The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP77: Hour 1 - The Leftwing Violence is Here
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-37:08

S15 EP77: Hour 1 - The Leftwing Violence is Here

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Erick-Woods Erickson

Main stream left wing violence is here. It is no longer on the fringes.

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