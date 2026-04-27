Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP77: Hour 3 - No Bailouts Please
0:00
-37:23

S15 EP77: Hour 3 - No Bailouts Please

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Erick-Woods Erickson

Democrat policies lead to failed bailouts which lead to federal bail outs and around and around we go plus Will Hild from Consumers Research joins the program.

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