Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP78: Hour 1 - The List of Leftwing Assassins
0:00
-36:51

S15 EP78: Hour 1 - The List of Leftwing Assassins

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Erick-Woods Erickson

The left is losing control of their assassins and are desperate to keep their literal fire directed at the right. This isn't a both sides issue no matter how much the whole media pretends otherwise.

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