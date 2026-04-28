Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP78: Hour 2 - The OPEC Wind Down
0:00
-37:20

S15 EP78: Hour 2 - The OPEC Wind Down

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

The oil cartel known as OPEC is falling apart which will realign global oil prices plus Frank Siller from Tunnel to Towers calls in about its 25th anniversary.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Erick Erickson, LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture