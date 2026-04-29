Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP79: Hour 1 - Gentlemen, Start Your Redistricting Engines
0:00
-37:16

S15 EP79: Hour 1 - Gentlemen, Start Your Redistricting Engines

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

SCOTUS rules against racial gerrymandering which has the left up in arms plus the family of a terrorist is deported but the media is hiding that important fact.

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