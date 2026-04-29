Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP79: Hour 2 - The Left's Charlie Hebdo Moment
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-37:13

S15 EP79: Hour 2 - The Left's Charlie Hebdo Moment

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Erick-Woods Erickson

The bad actors on the left are being lifted up and leading all of us to a very bad place plus its hard to reconcile the bad things in life with idea that everything happens for the good of God's plan.

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