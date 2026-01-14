Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP8: Hour 1 - What Are Boys and Girls?
0:00
-37:06

S15 EP8: Hour 1 - What Are Boys and Girls?

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Erick-Woods Erickson

The trans movement flamed out and crashed hard in the Supreme Court yesterday as the full weight of their insanity came crashing down.

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