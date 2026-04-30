Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP80: Hour 1 - The Meltdown Picks Up Steam
0:00
-37:08

S15 EP80: Hour 1 - The Meltdown Picks Up Steam

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

The SCOTUS decision on redistricting has everyone pointing fingers so lets take a look at the actual impact on the midterms and beyond plus Americans are still upset about gas prices but not enough to fully blame the GOP.

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