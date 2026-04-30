Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP80: Hour 2 - Iran Options
0:00
-37:42

S15 EP80: Hour 2 - Iran Options

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

There are a lot of options on the table for the US regarding Iran but it's time for President Trump to go back to punching the regime hard with bombs plus the MAHA movement is joke.

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