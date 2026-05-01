Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP81: Hour 1 - Nazi Loving Democrats
0:00
-37:03

S15 EP81: Hour 1 - Nazi Loving Democrats

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

Democrats love a good nazi so long as he's their nazi plus both the right and left have fallen in love with playing the victim.

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