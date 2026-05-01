Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP81: Hour 2 - The Grifters Grift
0:00
-37:21

S15 EP81: Hour 2 - The Grifters Grift

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

Spirit Airlines goes out of business, the experts are almost always wrong these days, the grifters are losing their grip and progressives in the media are trying to get Scott Jennings fired from CNN plus how do we handle H1B visas?

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