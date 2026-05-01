S15 EP81: Hour 2 - The Grifters Grift

Spirit Airlines goes out of business, the experts are almost always wrong these days, the grifters are losing their grip and progressives in the media are trying to get Scott Jennings fired from CNN plus how do we handle H1B visas?
The Erick Erickson Show
The Erick Erickson Show cuts through the chaos with bold clarity and biblical conviction. Broadcasting live each weekday, Erick tackles the stories that matter - from Washington to Wall Street to your backyard - with fearless analysis rooted in Christian truth and conservative principles. No tribal talking points. No partisan spin. Just straight talk from a host who believes in the sovereignty of God, the greatness of America, and the importance of holding everyone accountable - right or left.The Erick Erickson Show cuts through the chaos with bold clarity and biblical conviction. Broadcasting live each weekday, Erick tackles the stories that matter - from Washington to Wall Street to your backyard - with fearless analysis rooted in Christian truth and conservative principles. No tribal talking points. No partisan spin. Just straight talk from a host who believes in the sovereignty of God, the greatness of America, and the importance of holding everyone accountable - right or left.
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