Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP82: Hour 1 - The Spirit Aftermath
0:00
-37:01

S15 EP82: Hour 1 - The Spirit Aftermath

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Erick-Woods Erickson

The Biden administration kills off an airline and the left blames the airline plus it's time to bomb Iran's infrastructure and no it's not a war crime no matter how much the hippies scream about it.

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