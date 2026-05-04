Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP82: Hour 2 - The Redistricting Fight
0:00
-37:11

S15 EP82: Hour 2 - The Redistricting Fight

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

The GOP is dropping the ball heading into the midterms with complete apathy for early voting plus no matter how much the right screams in many states you can't stop an election after it has already started in order to redraw district lines.

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