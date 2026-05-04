Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP82: Hour 3 - Pay Attention to Ukraine
0:00
-37:08

S15 EP82: Hour 3 - Pay Attention to Ukraine

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Erick-Woods Erickson

Things are really starting to fall apart for Russia in Ukraine while Putin hides in a bunker plus unions are garage organizations that launder money to their pet political causes.

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