Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP84: Hour 1 - What On Earth Is Going On?
0:00
-37:22

S15 EP84: Hour 1 - What On Earth Is Going On?

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

Democrats refuse to change course no matter how much evidence points to the failure of their policies plus it looks like the Trump administration doesn't have a clear plan on Iran and this is a huge problem moving forward.

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