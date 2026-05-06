Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP84: Hour 2 - Rubio's Star Rises
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S15 EP84: Hour 2 - Rubio's Star Rises

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Erick-Woods Erickson

Secretary Rubio commanded the room at a White House press briefing giving more weight to a possible 2028 presidential run plus the conservative grifter class has their eyes set on their next mark……the RNC chair.

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