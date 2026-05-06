Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP84: Hour 3 - The Virginia Investigation
0:00
-37:24

S15 EP84: Hour 3 - The Virginia Investigation

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Erick-Woods Erickson

The FBI raids the office of a high level state democrat in Virginia for corruption that was widely known in the state plus there is no biblical case against capital punishment no matter how much the hippies misquote scripture.

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